Travel via bridge, bus, or plane still likely to be hampered Thursday

Most travel warnings and restrictions resulting from Wednesday afternoon's snowstorm remain in effect through Thursday.
CARTA tweeted that it would not be operating in the "ongoing hazardous road conditions" Thursday morning.
"Authority officials will monitor the situation and provide updates regarding service levels for Friday, Jan. 5," according to a tweet by the transportation authority's account.
Charleston International Airport's runways remain closed after getting five inches of snow and ice cover on Wednesday.
Joint Base Charleston officially closed the runways, which it shares with the airport, late Wednesday morning. The airport had published the following exceptions
on their website Wednesday:
For Thursday:
Southwest - all flights cancelled.
JetBlue - first arrival scheduled for 2:46 pm with a 3:21 pm departure.
American - all flights prior to 3 pm cancelled.
Delta - all flights prior to 12:45 pm cancelled
Alaska - no flights scheduled Thursday.
United- early morning flights cancelled.
Still, seeing as the runways don't exactly look operational, contacting your airline before heading off to the airport is probably a better bet.
The City of Charleston continues to work at OPCON Level 3. This designation puts emergency services on "standby" for a "disaster or emergency situation likely or imminent."
The I-26 ramp onto the Cooper River Bridge was shut down Thursday morning. A number of closures, or partial closures, affecting US-17, I-26 and various local roads remain in effect.
"Road conditions throughout the area remain hazardous," according to a press release by the city Thursday morning. "Citizens and visitors are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Those who must drive should exercise extreme caution, leave extra room between vehicles and drive very slowly.
Click here for a look at all city road closures
in effect as of right now. An updated list of other closures compiled by CP
is available here.