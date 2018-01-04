Trash pick-up is temporarily suspended in Charleston, bumped in North Charleston due to winter weather

click to enlarge
There might be one small downside to the endless flurry of cute puppo pics
and amateur snow angels we've been experiencing during Winter Storm Grayson: heaping piles of frozen trash.
Garbage pick-up in all parts of the City of Charleston is suspended until further notice.
That includes the peninsula, as well as the parts of James Island, Johns Island, Daniel Island, and West Ashley that are represented by Charleston City Council.
The city said in a statement released Thursday morning that pick-up will resume "when weather and road conditions permit."
Mayor Tecklenberg clarified at an emergency City Council meeting Thursday afternoon that he expects pick-up to resume Monday, Jan. 8. The Charleston County landfill is closed on Friday.
In North Charleston, the city says
this week's collection will be bumped back a few days into the weekend. Tuesday routes will pick-up on Sat., Wednesday on Sat. and Sun., and Thursday routes will run on Sunday.
Until then, stay safe and warm, keep your trash tightly collected, and please don't litter in the snow.