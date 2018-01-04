Thursday, January 4, 2018

Some jokers are selling Charleston snow on Facebook

Like selling sweet tea to Southerners

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Jan 4, 2018 at 5:10 PM

The market is warming for snow in Charleston at the moment. Or that's what it would seem like if you take a look at Facebook.
Related Charleston is the South's hottest new ski resort: Powder move
Charleston is the South's hottest new ski resort
Powder move
With runs climbing to a 20.01′ elevation and the nation's only Black Diamond on a cable-stayed bridge, Charleston Mountain Resort in the Snowcountry of South Carolina is the South's hottest new ski playground.
By Kinsey Gidick
The Battery
Over the past 2 days, as a half-foot of snow fell on the Holy City, some people who literally believe they could sell ice to eskimos, have listed variations of "pure Charleston snow" on Facebook Marketplace.

Prices range from $1 to $125 per pound. But we think you could probably wait it out and talk them down.

1. "Pre-Chilled"

Clever, but it looks like it just got run over by a car.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-01-04_at_5.07.10_pm.png

2. "Organic and all natural"

"Endless supply" and "willing to negotiate" usually go hand in hand, I would think.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-01-04_at_5.07.18_pm.png

3. "Some disassembly and reassembly"

If you don't disassemble, you won't have to reassemble, right?

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-01-04_at_5.07.26_pm.png

4. "$125 a lb."

This snow looks the best of the bunch, so it's probably worth it.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-01-04_at_5.07.41_pm.png

5. "Untouched"

This is actually an interesting angle. And one of the only ones you could actually save. Assuming the person closes that zipper bag (assuming it's included.)

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-01-04_at_5.07.34_pm.png

Tags: , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS