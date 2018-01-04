Thursday, January 4, 2018
Golf carts, Jeeps, snowkites (!?), and more pull Charlestonians through snowstorm 2018
Pull Through
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Thu, Jan 4, 2018 at 12:26 PM
That dude getting pulled on a snowboard behind a golf cart in Mt. Pleasant was definitely the most 'hashtag-Charleston' thing we saw at that point yesterday, and then there was Harve, but we should've known more were coming.
Since then, we've seen ATVs doing donuts, two (count 'em, two!) people being pulled behind a Jeep on skis, kiteboards fashioned into 'snow kites,' and many-an-inner tube tied up to a car being pulled through suburbia.
Here are just a few of the glorious ways that Charleston pulled through the snowstorm yesterday.
