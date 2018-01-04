City Council will hold emergency meeting to declare state of emergency this afternoon

click to enlarge
Photo via Spencer Means/Flickr
Council members will call in at 4:30 p.m. to discuss a possible state of emergency in Charleston following winter storm Grayson.
Members of Charleston City Council will hold a remote meeting via telephone this afternoon to discuss the winter storm conditions and possibly declare a state of emergency.
Council members will call in at 4:30 p.m, according to a statement from the city.
On the agenda:
1. A discussion on winter storm conditions and response, and
2. An ordinance declaring a state of emergency in the city of Charleston and authorizing the mayor in consultation with public safety officials to take appropriate action to protect public health and safety
Mayor Keith Summey of North Charleston declared a state of emergency in his city effective noon Thursday, according to Live 5 News.
The declaration invokes an ordinance "to prohibit or regulate travel upon any public street or upon any other public property, except by those in search of medical assistance, food or other commodity or service necessary to sustain the well-being of themselves or their families or some member thereof."
You can listen in on the meeting by calling 800-747-5150 and providing the access code 7202400#.