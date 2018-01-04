City Council votes to approve state of emergency after Wednesday's snowstorm

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Spencer Means/Flickr
-
Charleston City Hall.
City Council approved a state of emergency for the City of Charleston during a short call-in emergency meeting Thursday afternoon.
The city also announced that no roads or bridges are officially closed. Municipal offices will be closed on Friday.
Mayor John Tecklenburg opened the meeting by thanking public service personnel for serving the public throughout the inclement weather.
"No serious crimes were reported, no serious injuries were reported, and things have really gone well even though it's kind of hard to get around," Tecklenburg said.
Council members unanimously approved the state of emergency for the city, which will last 60 days or until the conditions that made it necessary come to an end.
The declaration is as practical as it is strategic.
"To make sure that we are able to adequately clean up and control traffic and parking as necessary, but also to formalize the fact that we've thad this emergency situation," Tecklenburg said. "We might be able to be reimbursed for some of our extra expenses from FEMA."
The 2018 inaugural City Council meeting on Tuesday Jan. 9 will not be affected. The agenda for the day will begin with remarks by retiring Council members, and oaths and remarks by incoming Council members.
Council is also expected to discuss the finalized language for the Marion Square Calhoun Monument plaque finalized by the History Commission on December 6
.