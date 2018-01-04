Charleston is the South's hottest new ski resort

click to enlarge Patrick Hall - Fstoppers.com

Bryan Young demonstrates the latest ski attire hot right now at Peak Charleston Resort

click to enlarge Patrick Hall - Fstoppers.com

You too could ski Peak Charleston Resort's Cannon Park slopes

With runs climbing to a 20.01′ elevation and the nation's only Black Diamond on a cable-stayed bridge, Peak Charleston Resort in the Snowcountry of South Carolina is the South's hottest new winter playground.This is the family ski getaway you've been looking for. Peak Charleston Resort boasts the East Bay Street Bunny Hill, a beginner's run so elementary your child may feel like they're not moving at all; the intermediate Blue Square Ashley River Bridge run, free from pesky bike traffic; not to mention the Ravenel Bridge Black Diamond, the only slope in the country that extends over a coastal river and into oncoming traffic.Only at Peak Charleston Resort can you snowboard behind a golf cart, kiteboard past historical Colonial-era homes, and snowshoe in tennis racquets.Après-ski activities abound in the Snowcountry as well, and include de-icing your windshield with a credit card, tubing down the Hampton Park duck pond bridge in jeans like a redneck, and trying to find an open restaurant all goddamn day.But act fast. Global warming temps suggest this year's ski season at Peak Charleston Resort will be over soon. Stop by the Marion Square Lodge — that Port-o-Potty leftover from the New Year's Eve Family Block Party — to buy lift tickets. Or visit snowcountry.com and use PROMO code COLDAF for a 10% discount on rooms.NOTE: Parking at Peak Charleston Resort's nonexistent lot is not included.