Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Watch these Charleston dogs freak out in the snow

#Chs dogs right now: "WTF?"

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, Jan 3, 2018 at 4:24 PM

It's the first big snow in a long, long while for a lot of longtime Charlestonians, but for anyone who's lived here for just a few years, it's probably also the first big snow for your furballs.

So, we consulted the official social network of dog pictures, Instagram, using the #chswx hashtag, and pulled in some of our favorite shots of dogs who have no freakin idea what's going on today.

Enjoy.

Furbaby snow portrait #MissMaddie

A post shared by Lauren Nelson (@laurennelsonphoto) on

Marlo! 🌬🐶#chswx #snowpup#firstsnow#notafanofsnow

A post shared by Ashley May (@ashley_cm_) on

I only eat white snow! #charlestonsnowday2018

A post shared by Bogard Hobbs Gray (@bogardhobbs) on

Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland #totowearentincharlestonanymore #chswx

A post shared by 🎀 Nikki 🎀 (@prissynik26) on

Where’s Theo? #doggone #snowmageddon2018 #chswx #cotondetulear

A post shared by English Anne (@englishannechs) on

My First Snow! ❄️💙

A post shared by theadventuresofizandfitz (@theadventuresofizandfitz) on

February 2010 and January 2018. ❄️❄️❄️ #chswx #snowday

A post shared by Amy Carter (@amylynncarter) on

Well this is ... different. ❄️❄️❄️

A post shared by Abby Downing (@abby.downing) on

Tyson’s first time in the snow. #chswx #chssnowpocalypse

A post shared by Ryan Eleuteri (@r_eleuteri) on

‪Do you want to build a snow dog? ☃️ #chewslife #frozen #letitsnow

A post shared by Chewie Steve (@chewiesteve) on

This is amazing!!! Happy AF! ❄️❤️ #charlestonsnowday

A post shared by Coach Gray (@coachdoodle) on


