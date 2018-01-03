Watch these Charleston dogs freak out in the snow

It's the first big snow in a long, long while for a lot of longtime Charlestonians, but for anyone who's lived here for just a few years, it's probably also the first big snow for your furballs.
So, we consulted the official social network of dog pictures, Instagram, using the #chswx hashtag, and pulled in some of our favorite shots of dogs who have no freakin idea what's going on today.
Enjoy.
Some of us are happier about our snow day than others... Make that all but one of us (the little one in a sweater plus a coat 😂)
Snow day vibes.
Just a southern dog who loves his snow!