Watch these Charleston dogs freak out in the snow

It's the first big snow in a long, long while for a lot of longtime Charlestonians, but for anyone who's lived here for just a few years, it's probably also the first big snow for your furballs.

So, we consulted the official social network of dog pictures, Instagram, using the #chswx hashtag, and pulled in some of our favorite shots of dogs who have no freakin idea what's going on today.

Enjoy.

Furbaby snow portrait #MissMaddie A post shared by Lauren Nelson (@laurennelsonphoto) on Jan 3, 2018 at 12:59pm PST

Marlo! 🌬🐶#chswx #snowpup#firstsnow#notafanofsnow A post shared by Ashley May (@ashley_cm_) on Jan 3, 2018 at 1:33pm PST