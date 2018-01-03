VIDEO: Harve Jacobs is having a better snow day than you

See, the thing about reporters is that they don't mind asking questions. Any question, seriously. If there's a question, yo, they'll ask it.
Many times, those questions are posed to heads of state or key witnesses who have something to say that they haven't told anyone else. Sometimes those questions are posed to guys with pickup trucks and tubes made to be pulled behind a boat.
Some times, that question is, "You think you could tow me
?"
And as luck would have it, that's the position that career news man and Best of Charleston winner Harve Jacobs found himself in today. And somehow you knew that the man who goes by @policereporter
on Twitter was getting in that tube.
"OK, if I don't make it back, call my wife."
Roll the tape.