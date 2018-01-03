Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Joint Base Charleston closes "icy" runways at Charleston International Airport

Airport asks passengers to "contact [their] air carrier for flight status"

Posted by Adam Manno on Wed, Jan 3, 2018 at 11:12 AM

Runways are closed at Charleston International "until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers," according to a Wednesday morning tweet from the airport's account.
  • Photo via iflyCHS/Twitter
  • Runways are closed at Charleston International "until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers," according to a Wednesday morning tweet from the airport's account.
Your flight out of Charleston International Airport is probably cancelled today as the city braces itself for some uncharacteristic (and yet to be seen) snow.
Joint Base Charleston, an Air Force facility in North Charleston and Goose Creek that shares its runways with the airport, is cancelling flights "until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers," according to a Wednesday morning tweet from the airport's account.

A National Weather Service map published early Wednesday morning shows an approximately 30 percent chance of four inches of snow or more in much of the Lowcountry.

The airport previously announced that five out of six of its airlines had ceased operations due to inclement weather.
"If you are coming to the airport, please drive safely as road conditions worsen in the Lowcountry," read the airport's earlier tweet.


Savannah Hilton Head International Airport announced it was closing Wednesday morning and urged passengers to "contact their airline for flight updates."


