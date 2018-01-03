Joint Base Charleston closes "icy" runways at Charleston International Airport

Joint Base Charleston, an Air Force facility in North Charleston and Goose Creek that shares its runways with the airport, is cancelling flights "until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers," according to a Wednesday morning tweet from the airport's account.
The runways at @iflyCHS have been closed by Joint Base Charleston due to icy conditions. No flight operations are permitted until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers. Please contact your airline to rebook a canceled flight.— CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) January 3, 2018
"If you are coming to the airport, please drive safely as road conditions worsen in the Lowcountry," read the airport's earlier tweet.
5 of our 6 airlines have ceased operations due to a winter storm. Contact your air carrier for flight status, information on rebooking and any available travel waivers. If you are coming to the airport, please drive safely as road conditions worsen in the Lowcountry.— CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) January 3, 2018
Flying today? Please contact your air carrier before you come to #iflyCHS. Freezing rain, ice and snow is expected. The winter weather forecast has prompted some airlines to cancel several arrivals and departures already this morning. pic.twitter.com/XRi3GXFUTn— CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) January 3, 2018