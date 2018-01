Joint Base Charleston closes "icy" runways at Charleston International Airport

click to enlarge Photo via iflyCHS/Twitter

Runways are closed at Charleston International "until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers," according to a Wednesday morning tweet from the airport's account.

The runways at @iflyCHS have been closed by Joint Base Charleston due to icy conditions. No flight operations are permitted until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers. Please contact your airline to rebook a canceled flight. — CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) January 3, 2018

5 of our 6 airlines have ceased operations due to a winter storm. Contact your air carrier for flight status, information on rebooking and any available travel waivers. If you are coming to the airport, please drive safely as road conditions worsen in the Lowcountry. — CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) January 3, 2018

Flying today? Please contact your air carrier before you come to #iflyCHS. Freezing rain, ice and snow is expected. The winter weather forecast has prompted some airlines to cancel several arrivals and departures already this morning. pic.twitter.com/XRi3GXFUTn — CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) January 3, 2018

A National Weather Service map published early Wednesday morning shows an approximately 30 percent chance of four inches of snow or more in much of the Lowcountry.The airport previously announced that five out of six of its airlines had ceased operations due to inclement weather."If you are coming to the airport, please drive safely as road conditions worsen in the Lowcountry," read the airport's earlier tweet.Savannah Hilton Head International Airport announced it was closing Wednesday morning and urged passengers to "contact their airline for flight updates."