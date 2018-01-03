Joint Base Charleston closes "icy" runways at Charleston International Airport

click to enlarge Photo via iflyCHS/Twitter

Runways are closed at Charleston International "until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers," according to a Wednesday morning tweet from the airport's account.

The runways at @iflyCHS have been closed by Joint Base Charleston due to icy conditions. No flight operations are permitted until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers. Please contact your airline to rebook a canceled flight. — CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) January 3, 2018

5 of our 6 airlines have ceased operations due to a winter storm. Contact your air carrier for flight status, information on rebooking and any available travel waivers. If you are coming to the airport, please drive safely as road conditions worsen in the Lowcountry. — CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) January 3, 2018