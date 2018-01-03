City emergency officials move to OPCON Level 4 due to weather

The City of Charleston Emergency Operation Center opened at OPCON 4 early this morning as employees begin preparing the public for the harsh weather conditions.
OPCON Level 4 signals the "possibility of an emergency or disaster situation that may require a partial or full activation of the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center," according to the Charleston County website.
Level 1, the highest possible designation, indicates a "disaster or emergency situation in effect."
Isle of Palms moved to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. Tuesday
.
Public service employees in Charleston have begun salting key roads. The city is also keeping an eye on electrical services throughout the city.
"As wintery weather, including ice and snow, continues to move through the region, area residents are encouraged to remain up to date on the latest weather forecasts and are urged to avoid all unnecessary travel," according to a statement from the city.
Citizens can call 843-973-7219 for all non-emergency winter-related questions.
Click here for a look at all city road closures
in effect as of right now. An updated list of other closures compiled by CP
is available here.