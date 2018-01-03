Charleston's Emergency Operations Center now working at OPCON Level 3

click to enlarge
-
Graphic via National Weather Service of Charleston
-
Graphic showing expected snowfall in Lowcountry area through 1 a.m. Thursday.
The City of Charleston's emergency services have now been raised to OPCON Level 3, putting the city on "standby" for a "significant threat" as a winter storm warning for the tri-county area is extended until 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
"Disaster or emergency situation likely or imminent," reads the OPCON Level 3 description on the Charleston County website.
"Full or partial activation of the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center; activate Charleston County Emergency Operations Plan."
The National Weather Service in Charleston reported at least 5 inches of snow at the Charleston International Airport. The service warns of another possible two to four inches of snow through Wednesday night.
"Extremely dangerous travel conditions will persist through tonight," according to a warning on the Charleston NWS website
.
The Emergency Operations Center opened at the lower OPCON Level 4 at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Level 2 would deploy emergency services for an "imminent" evacuation. Level 1 requires a full evacuation.
"Citizens and visitors are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel," according to a statement released by the city Wednesday afternoon.
City offices and operations, including garbage pick-up but excluding emergency services, have been suspended through Thursday. CARTA has suspended transportation services through Thursday.
Charleston County Schools will remain closed to students through Tuesday, Jan. 9.
