As we trolled Twitter today, trying desperately to see what watering holes are open ( we've got a list for you , BTW), we stumbled upon Lowcountry snowstorm gold — a dude snowboarding behind a golf cart in Mt. Pleasant.Posted by Mike Gibbons (@StandardMike) , this video warms our hearts — but we do recommend being really freaking careful if you try this at home. On second thought, don't try it.