The Agenda: S.C. utility regulators wined and dined; Brrrr; Alabama "crushes Clemson dream"

Construction on the VC Summer nuclear expansion was halted in 2017

A P&C report over the long weekend describes a cozy relationship between S.C. utility regulators appointed by elected officials and industry advocates who look out for the best interests of for-profit utility companies like the parent company of SCE&G, with the money paid by S.C. residents footing the bill for at least some of the industry junkets. Some reimbursements, the P&C found, went undisclosed on state ethics reports. Source: P&C

Y'all, it's cold. Rill cold. And it may be getting colder in the next few days, with a few forecasters using the 'S-word' as temps dip below freezing. Source: P&C, Live 5 News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on 'Face the Nation' on Sunday: "2018 will be a year of opportunity and extreme danger."

We have the chance here to deliver some fatal blows to really bad actors in 2018. But if we blink, God help us all. - @LindseyGrahamSC on #NorthKorea & #Iran pic.twitter.com/xfomFhxvif — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 31, 2017

Some 80,000 South Carolina children are covered under the federal Children's Health Insurance Program, which will expire under a short-term renewal on January 19. Source: The State

Straightforward headline here: "Alabama crushes Clemson dream of title repeat." Source: The State