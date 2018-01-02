Closings: As temps drop in Chs., here are the closings we know of so far

A much as you might be tempted to put your heavy coats back in the closet this week, it appears that the cold weather is here to stay in the Charleston area for now. The National Weather Service is forecasting some winter precip tomorrow, possibly snow, across the area.
Consequently, local school districts and governments are already making the call to close over the next few days.
Here's what we know so far (Last update: Tues., 2:42pm):
Schools
Charleston County Schools: Schools closed Wed., teacher workday postponed until Thurs.; Students return Friday
Dorchester District 2: Closed Wed
., Thurs. TBD
Dorchester District 4: Closed Wed., Thurs. TBD
Berkeley County Schools: Offices closed Wed.
Governments/Services
City of Charleston: TBD
City of North Charleston: Closed Wed
.
Charleston County: Closed Wed
.
Berkeley County: Closed Wed
.
Dorchester County: Closed Wed
.
State offices in Tricounty: Closed Wed
.
CARTA
: Riders seeking shelter can ride for free to two locations (return passes also provided.)
To County Warming Shelter on Leeds Ave. via Route 103 from N. Chs. SuperStop at Rivers/Cosgrove (final run at 5pm.)
To Aldersgate United Methodist winter warming shelter on Remount Rd. via Route 13.
Attractions
S.C. Aquarium: Closed Wed
.
National Parks Service sites: Closed Wed
.