Friday, December 29, 2017

The Agenda: Proposal would require reports of gun theft; Killer's doodle pops up for sale; SCANA reaping tax deduction in nuclear failure

Darlington Dem's proposal would fine those who don't report stolen guns

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Dec 29, 2017 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge Seized by NCPD, these pistols were reported stolen out of Charleston and Alabama - NORTH CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • North Charleston Police Department
  • Seized by NCPD, these pistols were reported stolen out of Charleston and Alabama

Icy weather this morning closed the Ravenel Bridge and the Don Holt Bridge on I-526 this morning. Both bridges are now open. Source: AP

Beating a Dec. 31 deadline to officially walk away from the $9 billion nuclear boondoggle by a few days, SCANA qualifies for a $2 billion federal tax deduction that could lower the amount SCE&G customers will have to pay. SCANA and Santee Cooper can't agree on how to handle the expansion now, but the move by SCANA will likely make it harder to revive the failed project. Source: P&C, The State, SC Radio

A Darlington Democrat wants to make it a crime for S.C. gun owners to fail to report if a gun is stolen. If found guilty three times, the offender would be banned from owning guns for three years. Source: The State

Related With half of all gun thefts coming from unlocked cars, Charleston police zero in on break-ins: Rifled Through
With half of all gun thefts coming from unlocked cars, Charleston police zero in on break-ins
Rifled Through
A $20 tracking device, a fake rubber gun, and a small canvas handbag — this is all it took to apprehend one suspected gun thief in an area of West Ashley where car break-ins are on the rise.
By Dustin Waters
Features

A doodle purportedly by a Spartanburg-area serial killer in prison showed up on a 'murderabilia' website for $100, but was removed when a local newspaper inquired. Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Car registration costs will increase by $16 beginning on Monday as part of budget changes last year to boost revenue for road improvements. Source: P&C


