The Agenda: S.C. troopers worry they're outgunned; Haley among most admired women; James Island parking

39 new S.C. troopers graduated from training on Dec. 14

S.C. state troopers are reportedly bringing their own military-style rifles to use on the job, fearing that their shotguns aren't adequate. Source: P&C

A computer glitch screwed up lottery tickets for S.C. buyers over Christmas weekend, which could lead to some disappointed scratchers. But you probably didn't win anyway, soo... Source: CNN

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton topped Gallup's list of most admired men and women this year. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was also included in the top 10 list of most-admired women, finishing near Melania Trump, Kate Middleton, and Beyonce. Source: The State, Gallup

As it continues construction on its $389 million children's hospital, MUSC wants to build a brand new $325 million hospital in Berkeley County, where Roper St. Francis is already building a $113 million medical center and Trident Health also has plans to build a new hospital. Source: P&C

The Town of James Island has recently opened a its first public parking lot just off Folly Road in an area near popular restaurants and bars. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "Put teeth in texting ban"