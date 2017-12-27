The Agenda: Cold and getting colder; Hemp pilot farmers chosen; Learning nuclear lessons

As freezing temps sweep across the U.S., colder weather could also be headed toward the Lowcountry and could bring some freezing rain with it on Thursday night. Source: P&C
S.C. ranked #10 in terms of numeric growth between 2016-2017 according to new Census estimates, with nearly 65,000 new residents over the last year. Source: AP
South Carolina may learn lessons on nuclear expansion that states like Florida learned the hard way after a nuclear project there failed nuclear expansion prompted policy change. Source: P&C
Former Charleston-area state Rep. Chip Limehouse and former Clemson football coach Danny Ford are two of the 20 people chosen to take part in a hemp farming pilot program to test drive the cultivation of the plant similar to marijuana that's used for textiles. Source: P&C
Truck drivers that move cargo between the port and rail yards in North Charleston have voted to organize, joining the Teamsters. Source: P&C