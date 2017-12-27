If the owner of Berlin's is getting a city block named after him, here are a few others we'd propose

click to enlarge
Berlin's has sold high-end clothing to the Broad Street set for so long they're naming a block after them
A portion of King Street will henceforth be known as "Berlin Block" in honor of former City Council member and current boutique baron Henry Berlin.
Aside from serving in the council for a full three years in the 1980s, according to a press release from the City of Charleston, Berlin's family has owned Berlin's Clothing on the corner of King and Broad streets since 1883.
The city's justification of the honor includes the number of committees Berlin served in from 1986 to 1989. Amongst them are the Recreation and Real Estate Committee and the Colonial Commons and Ashley River Embankment Sub-committee.
Mayor John Tecklenburg officially dedicated the block of King Street, sitting between Queen and Broad streets, in a Wednesday morning ceremony in front of Berlin's Clothing.
This isn't the first time Teck has honored a local with a special street designation. On Nov. 30, 2016, he re-dedicated Engel Street as "Joe Engel Street" in recognition of Joe Engel, a long-time Charleston resident and Holocaust survivor.
These honors got us thinking, what other influential and deserving Charlestonians have been overlooked in favor of the guy whose family runs the clothing store that sells this $445 lamb leather jacket
?
What about Read Brothers? The Read Family has occupied 593 King St. since 1912. Sure the building is collapsing like a Roman statue, but doesn't 105 years of selling brick-a-brack sewing notions mean anything to this city?
Or, how about Boston Alley for Recovery Room's Chris "Boston" DiMattia? Surely his efforts to keep a legion of millennials and millennial adjacent denizens of this fair city properly hydrated deserves at least a passing nod. To say nothing of the formal recognition we are still awaiting here at CP
for our foresight in deeming North Morrison NoMo. Our key to the city, if you please.
Of course, nominating any of the aforementioned or someone else is a bit of a nonstarter. "There is not a formal process, it is a special honor awarded by the mayor," the City tells us.
Then again, maybe Tecknically speaking, they're saying we've got a chance.