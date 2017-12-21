The Agenda: Entire S.C. GOP delegation votes for tax bill; Slager will appeal sentence; Columbia's bump stock ban

"...$3.2 trillion in tax cuts for American families, including doubling the standard deduction and doubling the child tax credit."



The Tax Cuts Act follows through on President Trump's promise of tax cuts for the American people. Read more: https://t.co/PNytDIj6aj pic.twitter.com/gnvnj6goif — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 20, 2017

S.C. Republicans in Congress, including Rep. Mark Sanford, voted to pass the GOP tax bill this week, with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott joining President Donald Trump for the bill's signing on Wednesday. Charleston-area Rep. Jim Clyburn was the sole member of the S.C. delegation in Washington to vote against the Republican tax bill. Source: Greenville News

NYT headline: "How the ‘Small-Business Tax Cut’ Would Also Be a Tax Cut for the Wealthy"

As 1.3 million people from S.C. begin hitting the road this weekend for Christmas, drivers will be paying 13-cents more this year per gallon of unleaded compared to last year. Source: P&C

The state Public Service Commission refused to throw out a suit against SCE&G's parent company as the state and the power company argue who should pay for the failed VC Summer nuclear project SCANA and Santee Cooper walked away from earlier this year. Source: P&C

A bipartisan bill filed in the Statehouse would help S.C. employees fight sexual harassment by banning mandatory arbitration — requiring employees to agree to settle disagreements outside a courtroom. Source: Statehouse, Live 5 News

Columbia, S.C. has banned 'bump stock' attachments similar to those used in the Las Vegas mass shooting. The devices effectively convert semi-automatic weapons to fire like fully-automatic firearms. A lawsuit calling the ban illegal has already been filed. Source: AP, Free Times

Without a funding bill passed by Congressional Republicans by year's end, 25 states are expected to exhaused federal funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program, which provides health care to millions of low income children. Source: The State

Defense attorneys for Michael Slager has filed paperwork indicating that the former North Charleston police officer will appeal the 20-year prison sentence handed down for the shooting death of Walter Scott. The filings don't detail grounds for the appeal, but defense attorney Andy Savage says they were concerned over "issues in the sentencing proceeding." Source: P&C