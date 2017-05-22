The Agenda: S.C.'s radioactive landfill; New ethics probe bigger than 'Lost Trust'?; Moped rules sharpened

click to enlarge Department of Energy

'P Reactor' was one of the first built at the Savannah River Site in the early 1950s.

The Savannah River Site near Aiken, S.C. was the first nuclear project of its kind when it was built in the 1940s. It's less used these days, but its legacy of working with dangerous radioactive material lives on. Source: P&C

The State had a profile of former S.C. Gov. David Beasley over the weekend, who recently started working as the head of the UN World Food Program. One of the challenges Beasley says the group is fighting is the Trump administration threat to defund humanitarian efforts like the WFP. Source: The State

A state grand jury indicted Rep. Rick Quinn recently, saying he violated ethics laws, but he says the Ethics Commission advised him that he was operating within the law. Lawmakers are now examining those advisories to eliminate discrepancies. Source: P&C

Some are saying the investigation that led to Quinn's indictment could eclipse the legendary 'Operation: Lost Trust' from the 1990s, in which 28 others were convicted. Source: The State

The state will soon start issuing permits for 20 farmers to grow small amounts of hemp as part of a pilot program. Source: The State

Gov. Henry McMaster has signed the bill that fills loopholes in state law related to mopeds, making drivers subject to drunk driving laws, requiring mopeds to be registered and licensed, but without requiring the drivers license needed to drive a car. Nikki Haley vetoed a similar measure a year ago. Source: P&C

Research universities nationwide and in S.C. are reportedly seeing a drop in applications from international students after President Donald Trump's executive order blocked immigrants from certain mostly-Muslim nations. Source: The State

On top of reports of hazing and widespread drug use, a late-night incident involving fraternity members entering a another member's house late at night and beating him up have sparked more scrutiny of Greek systems across the state. As a result of a recent incident, on Friday, CofC ordered Pi Kappa Phi to stop all activities until an investigation is complete. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "Make redistricting independent"