Spoleto offers Charleston residents discounted tickets for 2020 fest this weekend, March 7-8

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Spoleto Festival USA
-
Romantics Anonymous makes the list of specially discounted Spoleto tickets
This weekend, March 7-8, in the midst of all of your Wine + Food fun, make sure you peruse Spoleto Festival USA's discounted tickets, offered only during locals weekend.
For 40 hours snag 40 percent off performances like Omar, Romantics Anonymous, The Crucible, Get Out
in Concert, and the War and Treaty. It's a seriously good deal on some seriously good shows. Check out the full list of discounted shows
online.
Charleston-area residents on the festival's mailing list will be emailed a promotional code that they can use online, March 7 at 8 a.m.- March 8 at midnight. Not on the list? Create an account online now
.
You can also purchase discounted tickets in-person at the Spoleto Festival USA offices, Sat.-Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Sun. March 8 is Second Sunday on King Street and the fest will have an info table set up at the corner of King and George, 1-5 p.m. While you can't buy tickets there, you can get the promotional code to use online (or walk over to 14 George St. to buy tickets at the fest office).
Learn more about the festival online at spoletousa.org.