Friday, February 21, 2020
Spoleto Festival USA hosts 2020 auction on Tues. Feb. 25
Get your paddles ready
Posted
by Shannon Murray
on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 8:20 AM
Topics: Fund-raisers, Spoleto
click to enlarge
Be a part of the lively Spoleto Festival USA 2020 auction on Tues. Feb. 25 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the newly renovated Charleston Visitor Center. Tickets start at $300
and can be purchased online.
The evening begins with a happy hour, followed be a formal sit-down dinner provided by Mosaic Catering + Events. Your entertainment for the evening includes cello played by Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra cellist Najette Abouelhadi.
Live auction items include a Viking River Cruise for two, a luxurious week in Turks and Caicos for six, a trip to Dallas with front-row seats to a Mavericks basketball game, and more.
All of the funds raised from the silent and live auctions are allocated to the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra, the country's most prestigious orchestra, comprised of elite young musicians from around the country. The funds raised help offset the cost of musicians’ housing and travel throughout the 17-day season.
Check out all the auction items online
.
@ Charleston Visitor Center
375 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$300+
Festivals + Events and Benefits + Fundraisers
Tags: Spoleto, Orchestra, Auction, fundraiser, Image