Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Spoleto Festival USA 2020 tickets on sale Wed. Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.
Get 'em while they're hot
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 2:05 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Spoleto Festival USA
-
We have a feeling Meow Meow, a kamikaze cabaret, will sell quickly
Spoleto Festival USA returns to the Holy City this spring for three weeks of all the best international performing arts you can find, well, anywhere. From May 22-June 7 the city hosts 33 different shows — from a specially commissioned opera to world class jazz to some gravity-defying physical theater.
Tickets will be available to the public starting on Wed. Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.
While our Spoleto preview
should give you a pretty good idea of what's on the docket this year, we will note that there are some shows that may sell faster than others. If you're eyeing a show that's only here for one night or in a more intimate venue (Woolfe Street Playhouse, hint hint), you'll want to snag those tickets sooner rather than later.
Learn more about the fest online at spoletousa.org
.
Tags: Spoleto Festival USA 2020, tickets on sale, Image