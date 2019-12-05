Spoleto Festival USA teases "Romantics Anonymous," a musical about two chocolate makers

click to enlarge Provided/Steve Tanner

Today Spoleto Festival USA tossed out yet another teaser for their 2020 programming:, a musical from Emma Rice, the director of 2018's well-loved. The musical will run at Dock Street Theatre, May 22-June 7 — almost the entire duration of the festival.Rice adaptedfrom the French-Belgian romantic comedyand Christopher Dimond and Michael Kooman developed the lyrics and music.In a press release Spoleto general director Nigel Redden says, "Festival audiences have been continuously delighted by Emma Rice's productions andwill surely elicit the same response."The plot ofis reminiscent of, described by the fest as "an unusual but tender love story." Two chocolatiers, Angelique and Jean-Rene, seek help in their individual businesses and their journeys "melt" (the puns possibilities abound) into a love affair.Stay tuned for Spoleto's full program, which will be announced Jan. 5, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wed. Jan. 15 and a donor pre-sale begins Jan. 6.