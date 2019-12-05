Thursday, December 5, 2019

Spoleto Festival USA teases "Romantics Anonymous," a musical about two chocolate makers

Isn't it romantic

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 10:45 AM

Today Spoleto Festival USA tossed out yet another teaser for their 2020 programming: Romantics Anonymous, a musical from Emma Rice, the director of 2018's well-loved The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk. The musical will run at Dock Street Theatre, May 22-June 7 — almost the entire duration of the festival.

Rice adapted Romantics Anonymous from the French-Belgian romantic comedy Les Emotifs anonymes and Christopher Dimond and Michael Kooman developed the lyrics and music.

In a press release Spoleto general director Nigel Redden says, "Festival audiences have been continuously delighted by Emma Rice's productions and Romantics Anonymous will surely elicit the same response."
The plot of Romantics is reminiscent of Flying Lovers, described by the fest as "an unusual but tender love story." Two chocolatiers, Angelique and Jean-Rene, seek help in their individual businesses and their journeys "melt" (the puns possibilities abound) into a love affair.

Stay tuned for Spoleto's full program, which will be announced Jan. 5, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wed. Jan. 15 and a donor pre-sale begins Jan. 6.

