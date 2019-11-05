Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Spoleto Festival USA 2020 teases balletic performance of "The Crucible"

From book to ballet

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 3:11 PM

Scottish Ballet brings Arthur Miller's classic 1953 book to the stage next year
  • Courtesy Spoleto Festival USA
  • Scottish Ballet brings Arthur Miller's classic 1953 book to the stage next year
While we still have to wait until the New Year for the full Spoleto Festival USA 2020 lineup, today the fest offered a little teaser of an opening weekend show: The Crucible.

Scottish Ballet will perform The Crucible May 22-24, 2020 at the Gaillard, accompanied by 18 members of the festival's orchestra performing a "haunting score."

The Crucible is based on the famous 1953 book of the same name — a staple in any sophomore English class, if that helps jog your memory. Arthur Miller's Crucible explores the impact of the 17th century Salem Witch Trials, and we're excited to see how the Scottish Ballet translates that tale into dance.

In a press release Spoleto director Nigel Redden said, "Arthur Miller’s The Crucible is as relevant today as it was when it was first written, and Helen Pickett’s electrifying choreography, performed by immensely talented dancers, is the perfect work to kick off the Festival’s 44th season."

The full Spoleto Festival USA 2020 lineup will be announced on Jan. 5, 2020, and tickets for The Crucible and all other shows go on sale to the general public on Jan. 15. Become a donor and get access to early tickets starting Jan. 6.

Learn more online at spoletousa.org

