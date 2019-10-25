Spoleto Festival USA names original opera, "Omar", based on the autobiography of Omar Ibn Said

Rhiannon Giddens will premiere new original opera at Spoleto Festival USA 2020

"This is a story that hasn’t been represented in the operatic world — or in any world"

The yet untitled production, composed by Rhiannon Giddens, is based on the 1831 autobiography of Omar Ibn Said, an enslaved Muslim-African man who was brought to Charleston's Gadsden's Wharf in 1807.

By Connelly Hardaway

Spoleto Buzz