Spoleto Scene parties at the Guild to celebrate musicians David Virelles and Roman Diaz

click to enlarge Provided

Percussionist Roman Diaz partied with Scenesters.

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge Provided

Once again, Scenesters braved the scorching heat on Wednesday to attend a scorcher of a party honoring legendary jazz masters David Virelles and Roman Diaz. For a change of scenery, the group moved the party from last week’s trendy cocktail bar with gilded decor to The Guild, one of Charleston’s newest apartment complexes centrally situated near Upper King."An apartment complex??" you may wonder, but rest assured, this is no ordinary housing facility. The Guild is one of Charleston’s newest and chicest abodes available on the Peninsula (with a hefty price point to match).Scenesters migrated between the stylish interior, which felt like the lobby of a boutique hotel, to the brick courtyard where the majority congregated. Despite the oppressive heat wave under which we’ve all been melting, the breezy outdoor space was like a refreshing tropical wind tunnel complete with plenty of greenery and a zen waterfall fountain.The Guild even opened up one of their ground level showrooms for partygoers to play house and sip cocktails while checking out the luxurious digs. (Not a plug for the apartments, just a fact: They are spacious and stunning.)DJ D!z was spinning records amongst the courtyard’s flora and kept heads boppin' by laying down the funk in his signature style. What’s more, the congregation had the unique privilege of mingling alongside several curious Spoleto performers who showed up to scope out the party. Is that a Scenester or a Shakespeare's Globe thespian? They blended right into the crowd out of costume, and their presence took the party to the next level.Cathead Vodka aligned with Cannonborough Beverage Co. to pour a custom made concoction entitled "The Loneliest Monk," a play on the name of accomplished jazz pianist Thelonious Monk and a nod to the honorees of the party. The Monks were mixed with Cannonborough’s strawberry jalapeño soda for a refreshing cocktail with just a bit of bite.Meanwhile, Maker's Mark figured out how to make whisky summer-friendly with their Strawberry Tipples. The whisky was lightened with the addition of honey, candy-sweet strawberry reduction, lemon juice, black pepper tincture, Topo Chico, and topped with a fresh basil leaf. For those who strayed away from spirits, Wide Awake Brewing poured cold ones while chilled glasses of rosé were provided by Curated Selections, a company founded by a team of South Carolina somms.Daps Breakfast & Imbibe added a quirky twist to the cuisine served with creative breakfast bites (or, given that it was evening, you could call this "brinner"). Their breakfast melt with coffee rubbed turkey, egg, and cheese sauce nestled into a sweet Hawaiian roll and topped with an impeccable pickle was undoubtedly a best bite of the evening.Hard to make that call though alongside their mushroom and pork toast made with Holy City Hogs pork whipped into a savory mousse. The salty pork and umami mushrooms were surprisingly balanced atop an hors d'oeuvre-sized slice of french toast. Unusual pairings that aligned deliciously. Daps even converted a nostalgic childhood breakfast favorite, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, into a tasty sticky bun dessert. When asked about the restaurant’s offerings, a Daps co-owner Jeremiah Schenzel said they stayed away from biscuits and grits, Southern favorites that can be found almost everywhere in Charleston and that will never measure up to grandma's.So far, so spot-on for Scene season. Here’s looking ahead with anticipation to this weekend’s Chamber Music brunch. Sunday funday: here we come.