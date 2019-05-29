Spoleto Scene gears up with swanky happy hour at Bourbon N’ Bubbles ahead of Salome

click to enlarge Courtesy Spoleto Scene/Colleen Burdett

Bourbon N' Bubbles makes for an ideal pre-show spot this festival season.

click to enlarge Courtesy Spoleto Scene/Colleen Burdett

Scenesters know where the party is — happy hour, baby.

click to enlarge Courtesy Spoleto Scene/Colleen Burdett

There's only one way to cool off in these temps. Cold drinks.

click to enlarge Courtesy Spoleto Scene/Colleen Burdett

Weather apps claimed that it was a 100-degree "real feel" day, but that didn't stop Scene partygoers from marching down King for a refreshing glass of sparkling rosé or a smart Manhattan for a Spoleto Scene happy hour last Tuesday. The event was held at Bourbon N' Bubbles, a polished cocktail joint that opened in November of last year and still has that shiny, trendy, and new allure.It's the kind of place that offers an exclusive membership for a meager $2,500 a year and presents a menu containing refined French caviars alongside laidback and surprisingly affordable offerings like Bahn-mi style turkey burgers, Southern-style deviled eggs, and sweet and spicy chicken wings.Aside from BnB's menu selections, the restaurant offers a superb assortment of cocktails. The aforementioned sparkling rosé and Manhattan were the Scene spirits of choice for this event, but Scene also generously provided attendees with complimentary cocktails from the menu (as long as they were regularly priced $15 or less.) This reporter enjoyed a deliciously dirty martini made with small batch Wheatley craft vodka made at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky.Starting around 5 p.m., Scenesters began to stream into the gilded gold and olive green front bar with a sunny King Street view. Within half an hour, the entry had become a rather tight squeeze and a savvy bunch migrated to the more spacious horseshoe bar in the back, complete with intimate low light, red velvet couches, and plenty of room to breathe.A bit of a crowd is a good problem to have. Clearly Scene's organizers are doing something right with their marketing efforts ("Insta-hype") and cool offerings. As for the fashion "scene" that the group has become known for, this event was a shift from the colorful tiki-chic of opening night to classic cocktail hour garb and summery prints.You can see why this might be the perfect venue for a Scene happy hour that precedes a dress rehearsal ofat the Gaillard Center, a single act opera inspired by Oscar Wilde's play by the same name. It's a healthy mix of elevated meets easy-going in the same way that Scene's younger crowd adds some pep to Spoleto's prestige.Not to mention, patios are nice, but it's a smart move on the Scene organizers' part to beat the heat with a cool (literally) new spot that we've been curious to explore. Despite the flowing pre-show libations, the Scene crowd responsibly filed out around 6:30 p.m. to either catch the rehearsal or satisfy the appetite worked up during a lively and altogether stylish social hour.