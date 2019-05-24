Mary Jackson hosts sweetgrass basket demos during this year's Spoleto festival

Mary Jackson's sweetgrass baskets on display in Theodora Park this May

Just in time for Spoleto

This May 24 and 25, just in time for Spoleto Festival USA, head to Theodora Park (located across from the Gaillard Center at the corner of Anson and George streets) for a pop-up exhibition of acclaimed sweetgrass artist Mary Jackson's baskets.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock