Friday, May 24, 2019

Mary Jackson hosts sweetgrass basket demos during this year's Spoleto festival

Two chances to hear from the world-renowned artist

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 7:40 AM

click to enlarge Mary Jackson holds two classes at the Gibbes during this year's festival. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Mary Jackson holds two classes at the Gibbes during this year's festival.
Mary Jackson is a world-renowned artist known for mastering the Gullah tradition of sweetgrass basketry, one of the oldest art forms of African origin. On May 29 and June 4, Jackson will be showcasing her talents at the Gibbes Museum of Art from 10-11 a.m.

These two in-studio sweetgrass basket demonstrations are a great way to get a feel for all that Spoleto has to offer in 2019. The Gibbes Museum of Art even has a gallery named for Jackson and dedicated to her work, containing both modern and contemporary art. (And, of course, a sweetgrass basket.)
Related Mary Jackson's sweetgrass baskets on display in Theodora Park this May: Just in time for Spoleto
Mary Jackson's sweetgrass baskets on display in Theodora Park this May
Just in time for Spoleto
This May 24 and 25, just in time for Spoleto Festival USA, head to Theodora Park (located across from the Gaillard Center at the corner of Anson and George streets) for a pop-up exhibition of acclaimed sweetgrass artist Mary Jackson's baskets.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
If you’ve ever wondering about this age-old art form, now is your chance to find out. Attendance to Jackson’s sweetgrass basket event is $10 for members, $15 for non-members.

Witness her demonstrations, listen to her inspiring story, and grab your tickets online.

If you can't make it to a class, be sure to swing by Theodora Park (across from the Gaillard Center) for a pop-up showcase of Jackson's baskets, May 24-25.
Event Details Mary Jackson Demonstrations
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., May 29, 10-11:30 a.m. and Tue., June 4, 10-11:30 a.m.
Price: $15/non-members, $10/members
Visual Arts and Lectures + Seminars
Map

