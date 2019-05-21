The Artisanals and Benny Starr will take the stage in North Charleston at the Spoleto finale

click to enlarge
-
Joseph Nienstedt
-
See Benny Starr on Sun. June 9 at Riverfront Park.
Spoleto Festival USA has announced the local bands performing at this year's festival finale, headlined by Curtis Harding. On Sun. June 9 at 5 p.m. The Artisanals and Benny Starr will be among the artists you'll hear at North Charleston's Riverfront Park.
The Artisanals, comprised of Johnny Delaware, Clay Houle, Josh Hoover, and Eric Mixon, bring their "Americana charm and southern rock swagger" to the stage at 6 p.m. and local hip-hop artist and activist Benny Starr performs at 7 p.m.
Curtis Harding performs at 8:30 p.m., followed by the fest's signature closing fireworks display.
This is the first year that the festival finale is being held at Riverfront Park, and like in years past, guests can bring their own picnics to enjoy. Alcohol can be purchased onsite only, and this year's selections include beer from Edmund's Oast and wine selections from Vintage Lounge.
Tickets ($35/adults, $15/children ages 6-12) can be purchased online
. Onsite parking is $10.
@ Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Dr.
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., June 9, 5 p.m.
Price:
$15-$35
Celebrations