The Mary Ramsay Civic Award luncheon honors three longtime champions of Spoleto Festival USA

click to enlarge Leigh Webber

The eighth Mary Ramsay Civic Award Luncheon, held this Fri. April 5 at the Governor Thomas Bennett House, honors three women who have had a major impact on Spoleto Festival USA: Sallie M. Duell, Susan W. Ravenel, and Kathleen Rivers.The three women are instrumental figures in the festival’s long history in Charleston, using their philanthropic services to make the festival as wonderful as possible throughout the years.Sallie McPherson Duell is a Greenville native who moved to Charleston in 1964 and began to volunteer with the Junior League of Charleston before serving a term as president from 1974 to 1976. Currently, Duell is on the founding board of Arm-in-Arm and serves as chairman of the Middleton Place Foundation.Susan Heyward Gibbes Woodward Ravenel was born in Columbia before moving to Charleston in 1973. She started volunteering the year Spoleto Festival USA began and served on the board of directors from 1984 to 2002. Now, she is a member of the Directors Emeriti and on the partnership board for Neurosciences at MUSC.Kathleen Hudson Rivers was born in Atlanta before traveling around the country and finally settling in Charleston in 1977. She joined the Gibbes Museum of Art Women’s Council alongside Blanche Brumley and Mary Ramsay before she became president of the women’s council and, eventually, president of the board of the Gibbes Museum of Art. Rivers has taken part in Spoleto Festival USA for three decades and is a member of the Festival’s Directors Emeriti Circle.Named after the late Mary Croghan Ramsay, The Mary Ramsay Civic Award is given to those who have displayed considerable civic and charitable leadership within the community. The award is a remembrance of all the good works and determination Ramsay had for bettering the Lowcountry.