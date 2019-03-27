Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Follow Spoleto's Instagram for behind-the-scenes looks at the 2019 fest
T-minus two months until the fest
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 10:11 AM
In less than two months, Spoleto Festival USA hits the streets (stages, natch) of Charleston, and we're already excited. If you too can't wait to take in a play or five, watch live music at CofC's Cistern Yard (always a treat), and pack a picnic for the finale in Riverfront Park, then you may want to check out Spoleto's Instagram.
The account features profiles of this year's artists, backstories on Charleston landmarks, and most recently, a sneak peek of some of this year's sets.
The Festival's scene shop (where the magic happens) had a lot going on recently (see above) — from the construction of the stage for the performers of Shakespeare's Globe, to bits and pieces coming together for the set of the fest's one opera, Salome
.
Check it all out in Spoleto's IG Stories.
Tags: Spoleto Festival USA 2019, behind the scenes, Instagram, scene shop, Image