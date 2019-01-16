Spoleto tickets now on sale, auction preview held at Cigar Factory Thurs. Jan. 17

click to enlarge
As of today (Wed. Jan. 16, FYI), tickets for the 43rd season of Spoleto Festival USA are now on sale to the general public. Yes folks, Spoleto draws ever near, hitting the town with a bang of confetti, fanfare, and so very much culture and art starting May 24. The three-week long fest brings with it theater, concerts, opera, dance, oh my! You can buy tickets online at spoletousa.org or by calling (843) 579-3100.
If three weeks of the arts feels overwhelming, fear not. Earlier this month City Paper
's theater critic and Spoleto overview critic, Maura Hogan, previewed the upcoming festival. Highlighting the impressive number of theater offerings at this year's fest, Hogan also takes note of a new finale location — and a through line of really great storytelling.
You can purchase individual tickets to each show or choose from several package options
.
Spoleto's annual auction
, which this year benefits the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra, takes place on Fri. Feb. 8 at the brand spankin' new Hotel Bennett, which is set to open officially in February. Auction guests have the opportunity to bid on sponsorships of orchestra members (starting at $500) which will help fund their 2019 residency. Additional live auction items include tickets to the PGA masters, a trip to London, and a Viking River Cruise.
As always, the auction features art donated by private collectors, gallery owners, and artists. If you'd like to check out the art beforehand, the pieces will be on display in Fritz Porter (located in the Cigar Factory) starting tomorrow, Thurs. Jan. 17. A free-to-attend preview party with light hors d'oeuvres and bubbly kicks off at 6 p.m. The works will remain on display through Jan. 30.