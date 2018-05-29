Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Spoleto's Gravity and Other Myths adds performance
Catch them at 1 p.m. this Wednesday
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 12:44 PM
click to enlarge
-
Carnival Cinema / Provided
According to critic Stephanie Hunt, Australia's Gravity & Other Myths circus-like Backbone
Spoleto
show delivers Greg Louganis-meets-Brian Boitano moves. Who doesn't want to see that?
If you're in that "show me that weirdness" camp, take note: Spoleto has added an additional performance of the acrobats.
The wildly flexibly crew will perform a matinee on May 30 at 1 p.m. In the meantime, read Hunt's review
of this flippin' good show.
