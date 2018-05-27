Sunday, May 27, 2018

VENUE CHANGE: Fred Hersch Trio moves to TD Arena tonight at 9 p.m.

Rain check

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Sun, May 27, 2018 at 3:18 PM

The weather can be a total buzzkill, but that doesn't mean the party's over! Tonight the 9 p.m. Fred Hersch Trio performance at the Cistern Yard has been moved to the TD Arena. 

All ticket holders should receive an email about this venue change; tickets printed are still valid. Premium ticket holders will have reserved premium seats on the arena's floor, reserved ticket holders can find seats in a reserved seat on the arena's floor, and general admission ticket holders can find un-reserved seats in the arena's concourse level. 
Jazz, Blues, & Roots

If you do not have a ticket, the TD Arena box office opens at 8 p.m.

Keep up to date on all things Spoleto, rain or shine, at charlestoncitypaper.com/spoleto.

