Sunday, May 27, 2018
VENUE CHANGE: Fred Hersch Trio moves to TD Arena tonight at 9 p.m.
Rain check
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Sun, May 27, 2018 at 3:18 PM
The weather can be a total buzzkill, but that doesn't mean the party's over! Tonight the 9 p.m. Fred Hersch Trio performance at the Cistern Yard has been moved to the TD Arena.
All ticket holders should receive an email about this venue change; tickets printed are still valid. Premium ticket holders will have reserved premium seats on the arena's floor, reserved ticket holders can find seats in a reserved seat on the arena's floor, and general admission ticket holders can find un-reserved seats in the arena's concourse level.
If you do not have a ticket, the TD Arena box office opens at 8 p.m.
