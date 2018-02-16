Hot tip: These are the Spoleto tickets you need to buy now, before it's too late

click to enlarge
-
Sasha Israel
-
Jon Batiste is the bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Y'all, it may seem like May 25 is a million miles away, but Spoleto season draws ever closer. Don't sleep on any Spoleto performance (we think they're all great), but be especially sharp about snagging tickets to these shows, which an inside source tells us are selling fast.
Jon Batiste
One of the fest's first acts, Jon Batiste (a.k.a Colbert's bandleader)
performs at the Cistern Yard two nights — Thurs. May 25 and Fri. May 26, with his second performance augmented by the soul revivalist band, the Dap-Kings.
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
Skaggs added a night to his Cistern Yard performance, now giving the people what they want on Thurs. May 31 and Fri. June 1. If a show is popular enough to add an extra night ... well, you know what to do. Oh yeah, if you want to exchange your May 31 ticket for the June 1 show, just call the Spoleto box office and they'll help you out.
Ranky Tanky
I mean, is anyone surprised that the Charleston darlings are a hot commodity? Quiana Parler, Charlton Singleton, Kevin Hamilton, Calvin Baxter, Clay Ross, and Quentin Baxter take the Cistern Yard stage on Sat. June 2.
Backbone
The only physical theater performance during Spoleto, Backbone takes over
Memminger Auditorium May 25-30, with 10 acrobats performing a "joyous and extraordinary display of athleticism."
Woolfe Street Playhouse shows
If you want to see a show at Woolfe Street, you better snag tickets now. Like, today. The intimate venue almost always fills up — and with a killer, interactive (we're talking whisky tastes, here) performance in The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart
and a heart wrenching, emotional one hour act in Borders
— you better act fast.