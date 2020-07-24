Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page through our latest digital issue

Friday, July 24, 2020

Netflix's 'Outer Banks' officially renewed for a second season

The hornt-up Goonies return

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 6:02 PM

click to enlarge Looking at season 2 like ... - COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Courtesy of Netflix
  • Looking at season 2 like ...
Today Netflix announced that its hit YA series, Outer Banks (OBX), has been renewed for a second season. Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, the series follows a group of teens in a coming of age story set in North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Related Outer Banks actor Deion Smith talks acting, studying and getting into character: OBX Insider
Deion Smith attended Charleston County School of the Arts
Outer Banks actor Deion Smith talks acting, studying and getting into character
OBX Insider
Charleston native Deion Smith, better known to most quarantined Netflix bingers as Kelce in the Outer Banks, has been weathering current circumstances as best he can, trying to find inner peace in the midst of it all.
By Kevin Young
Film Reviews

In case you were living under a rock, OBX was mostly filmed in the Charleston area and even starred Charleston native, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron. (True OBX fans will know that Cline and co-star Chase Stokes, who plays John B, announced their real-life relationship on Instagram earlier this summer.)


While OBX showrunners have not announced whether they will be filming in the Charleston area again, a recent Instagram post by the show's account featured the caption, "See you in the Bahamas." The real Bahamas? The Charleston version of the Bahamas? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to OBX's 'gram for more cryptic posts and we'll keep y'all updated with season 2 as more details are released.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS