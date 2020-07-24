Netflix's 'Outer Banks' officially renewed for a second season

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Netflix
-
Looking at season 2 like ...
Today Netflix announced that its hit YA series, Outer Banks
(OBX), has been renewed for a second season. Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, the series follows a group of teens in a coming of age story set in North Carolina's Outer Banks.
In case you were living under a rock, OBX
was mostly filmed in the Charleston area and even starred Charleston native, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron. (True OBX fans will know that Cline and co-star Chase Stokes, who plays John B, announced their real-life relationship
on Instagram earlier this summer.)
While OBX showrunners have not announced whether they will be filming in the Charleston area again, a recent Instagram post
by the show's account featured the caption, "See you in the Bahamas." The real Bahamas? The Charleston version of the Bahamas? Only time will tell.
Stay tuned to OBX's 'gram
for more cryptic posts and we'll keep y'all updated with season 2 as more details are released.