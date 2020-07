Charleston's Jewish Film Fest goes virtual with online screenings and Q&As

Throughout July and August, College of Charleston’s Jewish Studies Program is hosting a virtual Jewish Filmfest. With support from the Jewish Community Center Endowment, they will be showing three different Jewish films over six weeks, each movie showing for two weeks.Each film costs $10 to watch (with special code cjff20) and will be available for 48 hours after buying the tickets for viewing. There are free zoom Q&A sessions with the filmmakers that accompany the streaming of the movies.Based on a bestselling book by Robert Seethaler,follows the journey of a teenage boy who meets Sigmund Freud during his apprenticeship at a tobacco shop in Vienna. They form a heartfelt friendship, but as conditions in the city intensify due to Nazi occupation, they both have to decide how to handle the current events. ( Available through July 24 ).follows a newlywed Jewish couple as they travel to Poland for the first time. Though the trip’s original purpose is a honeymoon where they also plan to attend a commemoration for a grandparent’s past village, their travel ultimately becomes an opportunity to connect to their family’s roots and embrace their Jewish heritage. (Available July 31-August 14). Join a Q&A with filmmakers Aug. 4 at 1 p.m., register online When an athletic German prisoner of war unexpectedly becomes the goalkeeper for a local team near Manchester, he also ends up falling in love with a young English woman. A biographical love story,follows the couple’s relationship as they overcome the obstacles faced due to public disapproval and backlash. (Available August 7-21, tickets will become available closer to the date).