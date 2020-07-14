Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Blake Shelton brings cinematic drive-in concert to The Bend on July 25
Tickets on sale Tuesday
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 9:05 AM
Country star Blake Shelton presents a cinematic drive-in concert experience to fans all across the country on July 25. Locally, you can catch his concert on the big screen at outdoor venue The Bend. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets ($114.99 per vehicle) can be purchased online
starting July 14 at noon.
Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins join Shelton for the virtual show; the three will perform and tell stories. In a press release
Shelton said: "I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!"
Presented by Encore Live, this outdoor concert experience will take all safety precautions into consideration: cars will be parked at least six feet apart, customers can use contactless payment and all staff will be required to wear PPE.
@ The Bend
3775 Azaela Dr.
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., July 25, 8:30 p.m.
Price:
$114.99/single vehicle
