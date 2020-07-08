Charlamagne Tha God reportedly getting weekly talk show on Comedy Central

click to enlarge
Charlamagne ThaGod
Charlamagne Tha God
Moncks Corner native Charlamagne Tha God, best known as the host of popular radio franchise The Breakfast Club, may soon be getting his very own talk show on Comedy Central.
According to Vulture
, Charlamagne's series will air weekly during a half-hour time slot with a focus on current events and cultural issues. The goal is to have the series in production by November.
Charlamagne told Vulture that his new show will have a cable news feel, inspired by the likes of TV personalities John Oliver and Bill Maher. He notes that he doesn't want the show to simply be a "rehash" of the week, telling Vulture: "I want to talk about the things that can actually impact somebody’s life, in a real way — the things that can actually help move the culture forward."
TV vet Chris McCarthy recently took over control of Comedy Central, and hopes to revitalize the network with shows like Charlamagne's. McCarthy told Vulture
: "The reality is we’re not channels. We’re content. What represents us is the content that we create, the talent we work with. So the whole idea of what we’ve been doing has been about shifting the entire paradigm so that we take the best out of the groups [and] really liberate the brand."
On Charlamagne, McCarthy said: "Charlamagne’s voice is very right for today. It’s fresh and real and resonating in a way that very few can do."