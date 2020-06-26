Terrace Theater partners with ShortsTV to present new online cinema release series

click to enlarge
This week ShortsTV, exclusive presenter of the Oscar Nominated Short Films theatrical releases, announced a new initiative to support independent theaters, including James Island's Terrace Theater. ShortsTV launches an online cinema release series today featuring "the world's best short films," available every two weeks on Vimeo OTT.
Participating theaters, including the Terrace
, will have their own page to locally distribute the releases; you can rent a release for three days for $7.99.
Starting Friday you can rent One Small Step
, a collection of family-friendly animated short films including Academy Award winner Bear Story
and Academy Award nominees One Small Step, Gopher Broke
and Borrowed Time
.
ShortsTV is a 24/7 channel dedicated to short form video entertainment, including movies and series. Learn more online
.