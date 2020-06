Starting this Friday, Holy City Drive In presents movies at Patriots Point

Event Details Holy City Drive In Movies @ Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum 40 Patriots Point Road Mt. Pleasant Charleston, SC When: Fridays-Sundays, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 5, 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 28 (843) 421-4408 Price: $10/adults, $8/senior and military, $5/kid Film + Radio, Festivals + Events, Family + Kids and City Picks Map

There's a new drive in movie theater in town, folks. Starting this weekend, Holy City Drive In at Patriots Point screens family-friendly movies on the waterfront. This Friday is opening night and tickets are almost sold out; call (843) 421-4408 to snag yours today.This Friday catch the flick, based on the 1942 Battle of Midway during WWII. On Saturday you can seeon the big, outdoor screen.Additional upcoming movies include(June 28),(July 3) and(July 5).Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and if you didn't get advance tickets (which we recommend), there may be some tickets available at the door for open-air outdoor seating. Adult tickets are $10, military and senior citizen tickets are $8, and kids under 10 get in for $5.Learn more about Holy City Drive In, including info on where you can park and use the restroom, online . Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but concessions will be available for purchase onsite.