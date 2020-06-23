Starting this Friday, Holy City Drive In presents movies at Patriots Point

There's a new drive in movie theater in town, folks. Starting this weekend, Holy City Drive In at Patriots Point screens family-friendly movies on the waterfront. This Friday is opening night and tickets are almost sold out; call (843) 421-4408 to snag yours today.
This Friday catch the flick Midway
, based on the 1942 Battle of Midway during WWII. On Saturday you can see Avengers: Endgame
on the big, outdoor screen.
Additional upcoming movies include Sonic the Hedgehog
(June 28), The Notebook
(July 3) and The Secret Life of Pets
(July 5).
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and if you didn't get advance tickets (which we recommend), there may be some tickets available at the door for open-air outdoor seating. Adult tickets are $10, military and senior citizen tickets are $8, and kids under 10 get in for $5.
Learn more about Holy City Drive In, including info on where you can park and use the restroom, online
. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but concessions will be available for purchase onsite.
@ Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum
40 Patriots Point Road
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston,
SC
When: Fridays-Sundays, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 5, 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 28
(843) 421-4408
Price:
$10/adults, $8/senior and military, $5/kid
