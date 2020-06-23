Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Starting this Friday, Holy City Drive In presents movies at Patriots Point

All your fave blockbuster hits

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 2:29 PM

There's a new drive in movie theater in town, folks. Starting this weekend, Holy City Drive In at Patriots Point screens family-friendly movies on the waterfront. This Friday is opening night and tickets are almost sold out; call (843) 421-4408 to snag yours today.

This Friday catch the flick Midway, based on the 1942 Battle of Midway during WWII. On Saturday you can see Avengers: Endgame on the big, outdoor screen.

Additional upcoming movies include Sonic the Hedgehog (June 28), The Notebook (July 3) and The Secret Life of Pets (July 5).

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and if you didn't get advance tickets (which we recommend), there may be some tickets available at the door for open-air outdoor seating. Adult tickets are $10, military and senior citizen tickets are $8, and kids under 10 get in for $5.

Learn more about Holy City Drive In, including info on where you can park and use the restroom, online. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but concessions will be available for purchase onsite. 
Event Details Holy City Drive In Movies
@ Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum
40 Patriots Point Road
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Fridays-Sundays, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 5, 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 28
(843) 421-4408
Price: $10/adults, $8/senior and military, $5/kid
Film + Radio, Festivals + Events, Family + Kids and City Picks
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS