Three Charleston-area students named as finalists in state's 2020 Young Filmmakers Project

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Each short film had to incorporate a cassette
This week the South Carolina Film Commission announced the 12 statewide finalists for the 2020 Young Filmmakers Project, with three finalists from the Charleston area. The 12 finalists will screen at the virtual Young Filmmakers Film Festival on May 23 at 2 p.m.
The online event is free to attend but you can register ahead of time online
.
These 12 two-minute short films represent the best high school filmmaking in the state. In a press release, South Carolina Film Commission's Matt Storm said, "The films and filmmakers keep getting better and better. This crop was the best we’ve ever had and we’re excited to show them off."
Local representatives include: Summerville High School's Paige Dionysius and Ellison Mitchum and their film A Short Cut Short
; James Island Charter High School's Caleb Trunkle, Sebastian Drusin, Max White and Samuel Lamar with Walk Man;
and North Charleston's Palmetto Scholars Academy students, Dorian Del Valle, Jesse Stratford, Trevor Riney and Nigel Gaillard's Witness Protection
.
In addition to the annual filmmaking competition aspect of the Young Filmmakers Project, this project is accompanied by a series of instructional programs including screenings, workshops, and panels with South Carolina production crew and department heads. Learn more about the project online at indiegrants.org
.
Program coordinator Jessica Garner said, "It’s inspiring to see what these students came up with, and we're excited to see where their careers might lead within the industry."