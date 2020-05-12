Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Head to The Bend for drive-in movies starting Friday

Movies on the Ashley River

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 10:35 AM

Talk about a cool drive-in movie venue - FILE PHOTO
Outdoor event venue The Bend will host drive-in movies beginning this Friday. The Bend will present flicks every Fri.-Sun. through June 7. Grab your pals, load up the car ($25 per vehicle) and head out to the property on the Ashley River.

Each evening throughout the weekend offers a different theme: "date night Fridays" feature classic love stories and romantic comedies; "family Saturdays" feature flicks with a PG or G rating; and "musical Sundays" feature all kinds of musicals (naturally), and guests are encouraged to dress to theme.

This Friday's film is Date Night, followed by Dolittle on Saturday and Little Shop of Horrors on Sunday. Most movies start at 7 p.m. each night. Check out the full lineup and buy tickets online.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be capped at a certain number to maintain social distancing among viewers.

Guests can also order food in advance, from a rotating list of participating local restaurants. There will be beer and wine for sale and guests may dine at tables set up under The Bend's pavilion. Outside food and nonalcoholic beverages are permitted.

In a statement The Bend's owner, Susan Pearlstine Norton, said: "Our goal at The Bend has always been to bring people together. The pandemic has taught us how to do this creatively. We hope this helps people feel a bit normal again."

Stay up-to-date with The Bend's food and drink offerings and other movie info
Event Details Drive In Movies at The Bend
@ The Bend
3775 Azaela Dr.
North Charleston, SC
When: Fridays-Sundays, 7 p.m. Continues through June 7
Price: $25
Buy Tickets
Comments

