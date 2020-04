Terrace Theater now hosting nightly double feature, drive-in flicks

The double feature schedule for this week is:



Terrace Theater is throwin' it back to the days of drive-in movies, now offering double features every night. Buy tickets ($25/car) ahead of time, load up the car with your family, and pull up to the gravel lot next to Zia to get your movie fix.The first film starts at 8 p.m. each night.The rules for this appropriately social-distanced experience are simple: Stay in your car (unless you have to use the restroom). Set your radio to 88.3 FM to hear the sound from the movie, sit back, and relax.You can order concessions ahead of time (no refills on popcorn or drinks, though), and as you can imagine spaces are limited so be sure to book your spot in advance.Learn more online at terracetheater.com