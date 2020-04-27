Monday, April 27, 2020
Terrace Theater now hosting nightly double feature, drive-in flicks
Fun from your car
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 9:48 AM
Terrace Theater is throwin' it back to the days of drive-in movies, now offering double features every night. Buy tickets ($25/car) ahead of time, load up the car with your family, and pull up to the gravel lot next to Zia to get your movie fix.
The first film starts at 8 p.m. each night.
The rules for this appropriately social-distanced experience are simple: Stay in your car (unless you have to use the restroom). Set your radio to 88.3 FM to hear the sound from the movie, sit back, and relax.
You can order concessions ahead of time (no refills on popcorn or drinks, though), and as you can imagine spaces are limited so be sure to book your spot in advance.
The double feature schedule for this week is:
Back to the Future, Jaws, April 27
Trolls, Back to the Future, April 28
Jaws, The Invisible Man, April 29
Trolls, Back to the Future, April 30
Learn more online at terracetheater.com
.
