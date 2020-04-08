Filmed in Charleston, Netflix's 'OBX' brings the sun, sand, and buried treasure starting April 15

Just when you thought you'd run out of quarantine-worthy TV binges, we're here to tell you that there's one new show you can add to your list. OBX, a show about teens living the good life on the Outer Banks — filmed in Charleston — debuts on Netflix on April 15.
OBX was filmed in the Charleston area rather than in Wilmington, N.C. (the town creator Jonas Pate had in mind) in protest of HB-142, a state law preventing cities from passing laws that protect transgender people's access to public accommodations.
Narrated by the show's main character John Booker Rutledge (Chase Stokes), the trailer features opening shots of the Morris Island Lighthouse and dense marsh that can only be found in the Lowcountry. The show may say "OBX" but the setting screams Charleston.
Based on the trailer, the premise of OBX is that the working class kids (including John B and his "crew") get a lead on some buried treasure and bump into all kinds of problems, including rich society folks, like Sarah Cameron, played by Charleston native Madelyn Cline.
The teenage drama looks fun, cheesy, and jammed pack with Lowcountry markers. At just 10 episodes we're not ashamed to say, we'll be binging this next week.