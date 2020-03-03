Call for extras: "Righteous Gemstones" needs large males, twin babies, and some distinctive faces

click to enlarge Ryan Green/HBO

Praise be to He that you can still get in on season two of TRG

HBO’sbegins filming season two in Charleston soon, and there are quite a few opportunities for locals to be cast as extras.This week, the show's casting agency has released a list of specific casting requests that they are now searching for in addition to general extras of all types, ages, and races:are needed for numerous days of filming throughout the season. The description for the call includes competitive bodybuilders, powerlifters, and males with very large muscles between the ages of 20-30., preferably an experienced wrestler, is also needed. He must have or be willing to have hair and facial hair reflective of the 1960s era.are requested to play the roles of "Little People."are needed for a 1960s scene, casting says. They must also be willing to have their hair and facial hair adjusted to reflect the time period. Filming date for those cast is Fri. March 13.are needed between the ages of 5 and 12 months.are requested to portray types from “Down on Luck pathetic” to “Dangerous looking.” Most males should be middle aged.All submissions should be submitted by. Email heading should include the actor’s age, ethnicity, gender, and city/state of residence. Two current photos of the actor should also be included in the submission email. These photos should include one close up and one full length photo.