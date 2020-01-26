South Carolina Young Filmmakers Project is accepting submissions through March 6

The annual South Carolina Young Filmmakers Project
is now accepting submissions for the 2019/2020 school year. All South Carolina high school students (grades 9-12), including private, public, and homeschooled students, are eligible to enter.
If all contest rules and regulations are followed, short films can be submitted by uploading them to either YouTube or Vimeo by midnight on the contest deadline, March 6.
To participate, students must create a narrative short film of any genre that tells a cinematic story. All films are eligible so long as they follow the competition’s guidelines and incorporate this year’s creative challenge: Students must include a cassette tape as a prop in their film in a manner that is both creative and fitting for their film’s story, design, and tone.
The Young Filmmakers Project is hosted by Trident Technical College and the South Carolina Film Commission. The competition is designed to cultivate media arts skills in young students with the desire to become future filmmakers.
All entries will be judged by a panel of independent judges on the following criteria: script and story including integration of the creative challenge prop, production value, design, and overall impact.
Short films that score within the top 10 will be screened in May of 2020 at the Nickelodeon Theater during a special program hosted by Indie Grits Labs, during which the winners of the competition will also be announced. First place will receive $500, second place $300, and third place $200.
