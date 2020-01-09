Thursday, January 9, 2020
Catch a live Q&A with Charlize Theron at the Terrace this Sun. Jan. 12
Live from LA
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM
click to enlarge
This Sun. Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. the Terrace screens a live Q&A with Charlize Theron before a screening of her new film, Bombshell.
Tickets are just $8 and can be purchased online.
The Q&A, appearing via Satellite from Los Angeles, is presented as part of Fathom Events, and the Terrace is the only Charleston-area theater screening it.
Released last month, Bombshell
is a biographical film based on the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose the network's CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Theron plays the role of Megyn Kelly.
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Jan. 12
Price:
$8
Film + Radio
Tags: Charlize Theron, Q&A, Terrace Theater, Bombshell, Image