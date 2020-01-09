Thursday, January 9, 2020

Catch a live Q&A with Charlize Theron at the Terrace this Sun. Jan. 12

Live from LA

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM

bombshell_fathom_1x1_-_all_time_zones.jpg
This Sun. Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. the Terrace screens a live Q&A with Charlize Theron before a screening of her new film, Bombshell. Tickets are just $8 and can be purchased online.

The Q&A, appearing via Satellite from Los Angeles, is presented as part of Fathom Events, and the Terrace is the only Charleston-area theater screening it.

Released last month, Bombshell is a biographical film based on the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose the network's CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Theron plays the role of Megyn Kelly.
Event Details Charlize Theron Q&A
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Jan. 12
Price: $8
Map

