Catch a live Q&A with Charlize Theron at the Terrace this Sun. Jan. 12

click to enlarge

Event Details Charlize Theron Q&A @ Terrace Theater 1956 Maybank Hwy. James Island Charleston, SC When: Sun., Jan. 12 Price: $8 Film + Radio Map

This Sun. Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. the Terrace screens a live Q&A with Charlize Theron before a screening of her new film,Tickets are just $8 and can be purchased online.The Q&A, appearing via Satellite from Los Angeles, is presented as part of Fathom Events, and the Terrace is the only Charleston-area theater screening it.Released last month,is a biographical film based on the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose the network's CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Theron plays the role of Megyn Kelly.